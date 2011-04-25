Justin Combs Hosts Screening For Disney’s ‘Prom’ [Photos]

Justin Combs Hosts Screening For Disney’s New Movie ‘Prom’

While Diddy continued to tour the country this weekend with his Diddy-Dirty Money crew, his son Justin was busy hosting a screening for Disney’s latest film.

Justin Combs and Grammy nominated singer Karina Pasian were spotted in NYC this Easter Weekend for a special screening of Disney’s PROM www.disney.com/prom.

Working alongside TeenDiariesOnline, the teens welcomed over 100 excited Disney fans at the Regal E-Walk Stadium 13, where they were treated to popcorn, drinks, gift bags and a raffle of prizes that included Rihanna’s Reb’l Fleur perfume.

Attendees included Justin’s mother; stylist Misa Hylton, Wayne Barrow (Bystorm Entertainment), TeenDiaries founder Aeshia DeVore Branch, Def Jam’s Al Branch, Chris Nadler (Hot 97/Emmis Communications), CNN’s Keisha Lamothe and JUICY senior editor Taiia Smart Young

PROM is in theaters April 29.

Check out photos from the NYC screening courtesy of Jerome Shaw below.

Misa Hylton And Son JustinCombs

