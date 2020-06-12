PartyNextDoor “Savage Anthem,” Smokepurpp “Pop Sh*t” & More | Daily Visuals 6.12.20

Just a few days after Lil Wayne debuted his animated visuals to “I Don’t Sleep,” PartyNextDoor seems to be following suit in what can become the latest trend in Hip-Hop & R&B music videos.

Going the cartoon route for his visuals to “Savage Anthem,” PND illustrates the problems that come for a woman who’s in a relationship with a music celebrity. Well, at least he’s brutally honest about the issues that come with dating someone like him.

Speaking of music star issues, Smokepurpp transforms into an old school jheri curl rockin’ music artist with substance issues in his comedic clip to “Pop Sh*t.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Problem, Anty2fly and more.

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “SAVAGE ANTHEM”

SMOKEPURPP – “POP SHIT”

PROBLEM – “LAMBORGHINI”

ANTY2FLY – “CHOPPA FLOW”

BH FT LIL BABY – “CODE OF THE STREETS”

SEDDY HENDRINX – “GROWIN”