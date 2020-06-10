Lil Wayne ft. Takeoff “I Don’t Sleep,” China Mac “My Life” & More | Daily Visuals 6.10.20

One would think that staying home with the quarantine orders in effect would give Lil Wayne more time to just shoot music videos but given his recent controversial comments he probably felt it better to avoid the spotlight for the time being.

Deciding to take a break from the camera and just let everyone else do the work, Lil Wayne goes the animation route for his Takeoff assisted visuals to “I Don’t Sleep” which manifests most of Weezy’s lyrics in cartoon form and ultimately proves hella entertaining.

Back in New York China Mac takes viewers on a journey which details his struggles growing up as an Asian-American in the hood who goes through the prison system and finds a new life in Hip-Hop for his clip to “My Life.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA OG 3Three, Yak Gotti, and more.

LIL WAYNE – “I DON’T SLEEP”

CHINA MAC – “MY LIFE”

NBA OG 3THREE – “4 DO”

MAX PERRY FT. FLIPP DINERO – “TURNED INTO SUMTHIN”

YUNG DRED FT. TAE BAE – “BEEN OUTSIDE”

YAK GOTTI – “MIGHTY”

DOOBIE – “EVERYTHING IS OKAY”