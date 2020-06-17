Tune In To #TheBeatDontStop: Don’t Mute My City Virtual Town Hall

The rich history of Washington, D.C.’s homegrown musical genre in Go-Go music will be examined in grand detail this weekend during the airing of The Beat Don’t Stop documentary on TV One. Tonight (June 17), a virtual town hall will air on the network and simulcast on two of Radio One’s local stations as well.

The Beat Don’t Stop will look deeper into the roots of Go-Go music and speak at length with the many local legends and important figures that have contributed heavily to the artform and also continue to add to its lasting legacy. No documentary of Go-Go would be complete without heavy emphasis on The Godfather of Go-Go Music, the late Chuck Brown, and the piece will also share Radio One’s role in helping the sound reach the airwaves of the Washington Metropolitan Area.

Below is a link for tonight’s #TheBeatDontop: Don’t Mute My City Virtual Town Hall, which airs at 7pm/6c

The Beat Don’t Stop airs this Sunday (June 21) at 8pm/7c.

Learn more about the documentary here.

—

Photo: TV One