50 Cent Launches This Is 50 Comedy Show



50 Cent is expanding his signature ThisIs50 brainchild and escalating from an entertainment blog to a This Is 50 Comedy Show.

The G-Unit head has announced that on Thursday April 28th, Comedian Jack Thriller will headline the “This is 50 Comedy Show” featuring a lineup of talented comedians from around the world.

Taking notes from Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam, the This Is 50 Comedy Show has partnered up with Jam House Live, an online media network, A&S Global Visions, and G-Units first comedian, “Young Jack Thriller” to combine Hip-Hop and comedy.

The first taping for “This is 50 Comedy Show” took place on Tuesday, April 12th, 2011 in the heart of NYC at the Times Square Art Center in Times Square, 303 West 42nd Street.

This is 50 Comedy Show will be Premiering on Thursday, April 28, 2011 and will broadcast live on the last Thursday of each month.

Each episode will is a half an hour and features the top comedians around the world.

Viewers can subscribe and log on to www.thisis50comedy.com and pay the minimum cost of $2.99.

Proceeds of 50 cents will be donated to the Red Cross to aid in the relief effort for the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan per subscription.