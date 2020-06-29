Nipsey Hussle’s Family And Crip Gang Have Yet To Agree On “Marathon” Trademark

The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues to live on via his music and apparel. But it seems a court might have to decide on who gets to use the slogan he made famous.

TMZ is reporting that late great MC’s family is still in a bit of situation with his former gang. According to the article a Los Angeles Crip organization registered the term “The Marathon Continues” back in 2019. Naturally the “Racks In The Middle” rapper’s representatives were surprised by the move and thus reached out to settle the matter. Word is that the group agreed to revert the trademark back to Hussle’s estate. Well fast forward several months later and the gang has not made good on their promises, allegedly.

The gossip website is now claiming Crips LLC has yet to withdraw their filings for “The Marathon Continues” which is culturally synonymous to Nip’s Marathon Clothing brand. This in turn forced his family to lawyer up and file oppositions to their trademark applications. Luckily the Crips did not contest the opposition by the deadline thus the crip’s application were deemed null and void.

While the Marathon Clothing store has since closed after his timely death the wears are still available for purchase online.

Photo: Bernard Smalls