NBA Will Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Courts When Play Resumes: Report

When the NBA restarts, the league will definitely make sure to remind viewers that ‘Black Lives Matter.’

According to reports, the NBA will paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on NBA courts when the action tips off at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The NBA’s players have been very outspoken following the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody. Some players led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley were worried that playing basketball would be a distraction to fight for social justice. Viewers can expect to see ‘Black Lives Matter’ “inside the sidelines of all three arenas at Disney World in Orlando, ESPN reported Monday.”

USA Today further reports ‘Black Lives Matter’ will be on two sides of each court, in front of the broadcast booth and scorer’s table. According to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the goal of the league restarting is to “help promote social justice and combat systemic racism.”

This news comes on the heels of reports that the NBA and National Basketball Players Association will allow players to replace their names with social justice messaging on the back of their jerseys.

The NBA is gearing up to restart on July 30, barring any significant setbacks primarily due to substantial numbers of players testing positive for COVID-19.

—

Photo: Michael A. McCoy / Getty