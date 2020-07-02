Jay-Z Made In America Festival 2020 Officially Cancelled

You knew this was going to happen. Jay-Z’s annual Made In America Festival had been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus.

Roc Nation issued a statement on Wednesday (July 1) announcing that it was officially grand opening, grand closing.

“2020 is a year like no other,” reads part of the statement. “We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism, and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners, and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

The MIA Festival usually goes down every Labor Day Weekend in Philadelphia at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Last year’s headliners were Cardi B and Travis Scott.

If you already bought tickets, hold on to them as they will be honored at next year’s festival since it’s technically being “rescheduled” to 2021. However, refunds will be being provided and details on how to go about getting them will be provided shortly.

Made In America joins a long list of annual events that have been nixed, or become virtual, due to COVID-19 concerns included SXSW, Lollapalooza and Coachella.