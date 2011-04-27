VH1 Reps Deny Amber Rose Reality Show

VH1 Says Amber Rose Is Not Starring In A New Reality Show

Representatives at VH1 are denying Amber Rose’s claims that she’s starring in a new reality show on their network.

As previously reported Rose spoke on her upcoming reality show “Behind Her Shades” during a press conference in Barbados.

She told VIBE,

“I have a reality show that’s gonna come out on VH1 and start filming in early June. That’s gonna be incorporated in the show, the [sunglass] shop isn’t up right now…you’ll see the process that I have to go through. My show’s gonna be an open book into my life, my family and my businesses…it’s called Behind Her Shades, it’s everything that’s behind them and part of that is my shades shop.”



Now however, reps for VH1 have confirmed to MTV that they’ve heard of no such show.

Other sources tell MTV that the model has begun filming and is hoping to shop the series around to various networks.

It has yet to be picked up.