Consequence Takes Aim At Former Label, G.O.O.D Music

Consequence Hints At G.O.O.D. Music Expose On New Mixtape

‘There are no friends in this busine$$. So… Whether it’s family, friend, or foe, we all want one thing… The crown.’

Those words appear on the screen for Consequence‘s teaser video entitled, “The World Is Watching,” along with exclusive footage of Kanye West, Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa and Jay-Z.

Q-Tip’s cousin, Consequence, came at Pusha T for alleged line-jacking and now he has made promises that his new mixtape, Movies on Demand 3 will be the most controversial disc that hip-hop will witness in a while.

The clips from the old shows signify there are some issues that haven’t come out yet and now Cons is deciding to get the word out.

“I use to hear the term ‘TroubleMaker’ and equate it as something negative. I now regard it as a term of endearment. With that being said, if what you’re about to witness makes me a ‘TROUBLEMAKER’ then indeed… It’s time to start some TROUBLE. The moments depicted in this clip have been in front of US all along [sic],” he stated.