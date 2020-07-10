HHW Gaming: Leak Confirms Giancarlo Esposito Will Be The Main Villain In ‘Far Cry 6’

Ahead of Ubisoft’s upcoming Ubiforward event on July 12, a considerable bit of information leaked regarding the highly-anticipated game Far Cry 6.

Legendary actor Giancarlo Esposito star of such films as School Daze, Do the Right Thing, plus popular series Breaking Bad, and The Mandalorian will be bringing his acting talents to the video game world. Last week Esposito hinted that he was involved with a “big” video game project but was very careful not to spill the beans. Immediately rumors began circulating that he was somehow linked with Far Cry 6, a leak has confirmed the news.

Hong Kong’s PlayStation Store was the culprit and leaked everything about Far Cry 6, including the box art, release date, and confirmed the game will be coming to the next generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X. According to the leak, Far Cry 6 arrives on February 18, 2021, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Anyone who purchases the game on current-gen consoles will be eligible for a free upgrade.

Ubisoft had no choice but to confirm the news dropping a teaser from the game featuring Esposito’s character from the forthcoming game.

Games Radar shared what players could expect from Far Cry 6, and it’s nothing they are not used too.

“In Far Cry 6, players will take control of Danji Rojas, who is a local Yaran and guerrilla fighter rebelling against Anton’s authoritarian regime in Yara. In typical Far Cry fashion, Far Cry 6 players will be able to craft weapons and utilize a variety of vehicles, as well as “befriend Amigos” and get help from the Fangs for Hire faction. Far Cry 6 will reportedly have the largest open world of any Far Cry game to date, with players exploring jungles, beaches, cities, and more.”

According to the publication, online multiplayer for up to two players will be returning and will be in line with previous titles in the franchise.

We expect to learn more about the game this Sunday, July 12, during the studio’s big virtual Ubiforward presentation.

