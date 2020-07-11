Foot Locker and Crep Protect Kick Off Sneaker Cleaning Day [Video]

Whether it’s pizza, assistants or the Earth itself, there is a “day” for everything—so why not sneakers? Foot Locker and Crep Protect have linked up to launch Sneaker Cleaning Day, on July 11.

The kick-off entails a new IGTV Series called Sneaker Cleaning Day Prep School which is hosted by Brooklyn rapper and Wild ‘N Out cast member Conceited. Thanks to the coronavirus, many sneakerheads are stuck indoor. Nevertheless, that is no excuse not to keep your collection in tip top shape. The show will provide pointers on maintaining your kicks, both old and new. The three-part series is touted as a “masterclass on sneaker cleaning and maintenance.”

“We are excited to introduce the first global Sneaker Cleaning Day,” says Richard McLeod, VP of Marketing for Foot Locker, via a statement. “For our customers, we know protecting their most coveted kicks is just as important as picking up a new pair. We hope this will bring together our sneaker communities near and far to refresh their collections for the summertime.”

Also, viewers will also get the chance to win a year’s supply of Crep Protect products after they post the custom Sneaker Cleaning Day Instagram Filter to their IG Stories and tag @footlocker and @crepprotect and use the hashtag #SneakerCleaningDay2020.

Peep the rest of the Sneaker Cleaning Day Prep School clips below.

Lesson 2

Lesson 3