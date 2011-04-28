Nicki Minaj Spotted In Canada, Performing At Billboard Awards With Cee Lo [Photos]



In addition to prepping for her Femme Fatale tour with Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj is prepping for a performance at this year’s Billboard awards.

The Young Money Barbie who’s been traveling on the I Am Music II tour will take the stage alongside Cee Lo Green whose also been also tapped to perform.

Along with Minaj and Green, rapper Pitbull joins the lineup of performers for the 2011 Billboard Music Awards airing on ABC Sunday, May 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8-11pm ET/PT.

The trio joins previously announced performers Jennifer Lopez, Black Eyed Peas, Rihanna, Keith Urban and Taio Cruz.

As previously reported Rihanna leads the pack of Billboard nominations with 10, while Eminem is the top nominated hip-hop artist, with 16 nods, including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Artist,

Minaj is a finalist for Top New Artist, and she’s joined by Drake, Eminem, Lil Wayne and Ludacris in the Top Rap Artist category.

Nicki and her “hype man” Scaff Breezy were recently spotted at a Canadian airport for a tour date.

Check out Nicki and her gang of Louis luggage below.

