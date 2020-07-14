‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Domestic Violence In Arizona

Looks like Empire star Bryshere Gray has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law.
According to TMZ the man known as Hakeem Lyon to his legion of fans was taken into custody by Arizona police early Monday morning (July 13) for domestic violence. The incident unfolded in Goodyear, right outside of Phoenix where Gray found himself in a standoff with a SWAT team and crisis negotiators after having the cops called on him for allegedly beating “the hell outta his wife.”
From TMZ:
Police say Bryshere’s wife had numerous visible injuries on her body, and cops say she claimed Bryshere strangled her and she temporarily lost consciousness during the alleged assault.
Soon after being booked at Maricopa County jail for his transgressions, Gray was charged with felony aggravated assault (strangulation), misdemeanor assault (domestic violence), and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. His wife was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital. TMZ reached out to Gray's camp for comment but have yet to get a response to the allegations.