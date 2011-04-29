Birdman Reportedly Buys $8 Million Maybach [Photos]



Birdman may have just taken “his #1 stunna” status to a new level now that he’s rumored to have bought an $8 million Maybach.

The rapper who’s known for his penchant for luxury vehicles previously mentioned in an interview that he’d heard about the Maybach Exelero and “had to have it.”

Now it looks like the Cash Money head’s gotten his wish and is proudly showing off his new ride to the world.

Taking to his twtiter account he tweeted with the following picture,

“8million 0n a whip all red.blievetht.custom made.ymcmb“

Birdman previously made headlines for dopping $2.1 million a brand new red Bugatti.

The Bugatti and the $8 million Maybach are just two of the rapper’s fleet of cars, check out why they call Birdman the #1 stunna below.

