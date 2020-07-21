Get Out 2: Kanye West Had A Tough Monday

That escalated quickly. If you bet Kanye West would have a relatively tame Monday (July 20) after a previous day that included a South Carolina presidential rally where he slandered Harriet Tubman and wept about almost aborting his firstborn, you would have lost.

Yeezy kicked off the week with struggle that included failure to make the South Carolina ballot, an alleged ask to have Jay-Z as a running mate and calling the Kardashian’s out. We’ve compiled what went down because he doesn’t deserve a whole bunch of posts—especially if this turns out to be a ploy to sell more records.

Who?

Back to that Presidential campaign. According to New York’s Intelligencer blog, Kanye West’s campaign is being run by amateurs, and one of them is described as a “spiritual advisor.” Sounds on brand considering his notoriously clumpy political statements.

Technical Difficulty, No SC Ballot For You

In order to get on South Carolina’s ballot in November, West had to submit 10,000 signatures of support by noon on Monday. That didn’t happen. He did apply to get on the ballot in his home state of Illinois, though. This is where we mention Kanye West has been living in Wyoming. Man of America?

POTUS or Bust

Madame Tussauds Creates Clay Kanye Presidential Head, Just in Case https://t.co/6LGMfOcePq — TMZ (@TMZ) July 20, 2020

According to TMZ, Madame Tussaud’s went ahead and created a bust of Kanye West just in case he does become POTUS. Spoiler, not gonna happen. It does look like him, though.

JAY-Z for VP! Might Want To Speak To Hova, Though

Back on Sunday, Yeezy spoke to Kris Kaylin about his campaign. He revealed that although he already had a VP in Michelle Tidball, a Wyoming preacher, he still wouldn’t his running mate to be Jay-Z. Also, he hasn’t spoken to Jay-Z in years (they were spotted dapping it up back in late 2019).

Sources Say…Kim Kardashian Is Furious

Apparently, Kim Kardashian is mad, “furious” per People. Particularly because of the whole we almost aborted North spiel that West went on during his South Carolina event. We trust she’s been concerned for a while now, no?

Cry For Help

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Late yesterday, Yeezy hit Twitter and some of the tweets were wild disturbing. While saying that the movie Get Out was about his life (umm, that’s not the film’s plot, at all), he came for his wife’s mother, Kris Jenner.

“Kriss [sic] don’t play with me,” he tweeted. “You and that Calmye are not allowed around my children. Y’all tried to lock me up.”

He also said that Kim tried to come to Wyoming and lock him up.

This is a cry for help if you’ve ever seen one. Just saying. A bunch of the tweets are now deleted, but this is the Internets.

DONDA Album Drops Friday

West’s final tweet of the night was to promote his new album, DONDA, of course. Over the weekend, West had tweeted then deleted an announcement that the album would be out July 24.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

—

Many people are stating the obvious, Kanye West needs to get his mental health in order. It was almost four years ago that Yeezy was admitted into a psychiatric hospital after his own doctor called 911. After his release, he took a break from social media for damn near a year.

Remember, this was just Monday. Let us know what you think of Mr. West’s activities in the comments.