Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party Was So Epic It Had a Jay-Z & Kanye West Reunion [Photos]

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday was Nov. 4, but he finally got around to having an epic bash last night (Dec. 14). At all went down at the Hip-Hop moguls Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles, and Jay-Z and Kanye West were both in attendance, so you know it was real.

The guest list was full who’s who of Hip-Hop power players, including Jermaine Dupri, Quavo and Offset, Cardi B, Big Sean, 2 Chainz and much more. We did mention that West was there, so yeah, the Kardashian and Jenners were there, too.

Also spotted were Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade, Mary J. Blige, Jhené Aiko, Regina King and Jaden Smith. Post Malone was also in the spot talking Jay-Z’s ear off (this is pure speculation off the photos, though)

As for Yeezy and Hova, the two old pals (sort of) took pics and interacted cordially. There’s even video…

JAY-Z having a chat with Kanye West at Diddy's 50th birthday party pic.twitter.com/4LwDGmbjal — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 15, 2019

Recently, it’s been obvious that Jay-Z and Kanye West haven’t been on the best of terms as evidenced by rants from stage, interviews or butting heads over TIDAL payments. Check out photos from Diddy’s birthday festivities below. Wait, were we supposed to call him Brother Love?

