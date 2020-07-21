Fresh off a memorable performance hosting the BET Awards and another dope season of Insecure, Amanda Seales continues to prove that not enough people appreciate what the woman brings to the culture.

Today (July 21) the multi-hyphenated actress and entrepreneur had a video interview with The Breakfast Club in which she got into how she completed her segments for the BET Awards, why she had a nervous breakdown this past March, and who she’s letting in and around her circle. Getting emotional at one point during the sit down, Amanda Seales shows that not only is it helpful to feel passionate about your work and environment, but also it’s a quality that not enough people have these days in the industry.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Amanda Seales on The Breakfast Club.

Originally the BET Awards was supposed to be done on set, but once someone on her team tested positive for COVID-19, Amanda had to do the show from the comfort of her own home. God works in mysterious ways, b. Luckily for her she shot the show in 10 hours. That’s professionalism for y’all, people.

