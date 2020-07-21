6 Things We Learned From Amanda Seales on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Amanda knows what she wants from her life and explains as much to the morning trio...

News
| 07.21.20
Dismiss
Amanda Seales arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features&apos; &apos;Harriet&apos; held at The Orpheum Theatre on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Fresh off a memorable performance hosting the BET Awards and another dope season of Insecure, Amanda Seales continues to prove that not enough people appreciate what the woman brings to the culture.

Today (July 21) the multi-hyphenated actress and entrepreneur had a video interview with The Breakfast Club in which she got into how she completed her segments for the BET Awards, why she had a nervous breakdown this past March, and who she’s letting in and around her circle. Getting emotional at one point during the sit down, Amanda Seales shows that not only is it helpful to feel passionate about your work and environment, but also it’s a quality that not enough people have these days in the industry.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Amanda Seales on The Breakfast Club.

 

Originally the BET Awards was supposed to be done on set, but once someone on her team tested positive for COVID-19, Amanda had to do the show from the comfort of her own home. God works in mysterious ways, b. Luckily for her she shot the show in 10 hours. That’s professionalism for y’all, people.

CONTINUED

Amanda Seales , Newsletter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
10 itemsKanye West Dave Chappelle Wyoming
Brotherly Love: Dave Chappelle Flew To Wyoming To Lift Up Kanye West
07.21.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close