Lil Kim Parties At Atlanta’s Club Ritz [Photos]



Lil Kim took her talents to Atlanta Friday where she made an appearance at the city’s Club Ritz.

Decked out in a leather corset and cut-out capris, the Queen Bee posed for pictures and made sure to have copies of her anti-Nicki Minaj mixtape Black Friday on hand.

Hosted by V-103’s Lil Bankhead, the party brought out Kim fans eager to see the pint sized femcee in person.

ATL Nightspots was in the building; check out pictures of Lil Kim in Atlanta below.





1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »