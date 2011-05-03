Lil Kim Goes Off On Nicki Minaj On Twitter, “Get A Lacefront!”

Lil Kim held back no punches Monday when took to her official Twitter account to air out Nicki Minaj.

The Queen Bee, who was recently spotted partying in Atlanta, posted a picture of her new puppy and asked her followers to help her name it.

Apparently a follower suggested she name the pup after her rival Nicki Minaj and Kim exploded in anger.

“I would never name my dog Shytety garbaj…my dog is way prettier than that Beyotch!”

Kim didn’t stop there however, she then went on to call Nicki a “coward lame a** Beyotch”, “a free lunch eating Beyotch” and advised Nicki to get a lace front wig instead of her “cheap $10 bag hair.”

Check out Kim going off on Nick Minaj below.

Nicki has yet to respond.