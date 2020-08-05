Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused Of Raping Woman At L.A. Party, Sued

Takeoff is being accused of raping a woman at a Los Angeles party. The Migos rapper is being sued by the alleged victim.

According to TMZ, a woman who has only identified herself as Jane Doe has filed a lawsuit claiming that Takeoff displayed some stalker-like behavior at an L.A. party (back in June…during a pandemic?) before assaulting her in a bedroom in a home where the event occurred. According to the victim, he raped her in the bedroom of the person who invited her to the party.

Moving along, the paperwork claims Takeoff kept staring at her during the party, which made her “extremely uncomfortable.” The rapper also allegedly offered her weed but she rebuffed the offer. After that, she claims she was heading upstairs with the man who uninvited her an Offset happened to be coming down the steps. The rapper was supposedly angered by what he saw and got into an argument with the other man.

The victim claims she went into her host’s bedroom to wait out the argument. That’s when Takeoff supposedly came into the room and began groping her. Although she claims she refused his advances, she says Takeoff flipped her on her stomach and then sexually assaulted her, leaving the room immediately after he finished.

The Jane Doe is suing for sexual battery, assault and emotional distress and is seeking damages. She also asserts that after the incident she went to a local hospital on the same day where staff witnessed evidence of “forceful rape,” and she claims the docs notified LAPD.

No word from Takeoff or the Migos camp regarding these allegations, yet.

The story is developing.