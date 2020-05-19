Triller’s New ‘Step Up To The Mic’ To Feature Judges Including Quavo, Takeoff & Murda Beatz

While most people are sheltering in place and dealing with the effects of cabin fever, some in Hip Hop are still making major moves. Triller, one of the leading social media platforms, has enlisted the services of Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, super producer Murda Beatz, and hit-making songwriter, Starrah, for a new series where they will be in search of the next big music star.

The aforementioned four of biggest names in music today will be judges of the show whose aim is to discover America’s next top recording artist.

The show is titled Step Up to the Mic and is a unique, all-digital, elimination-style contest that will feature up and coming artists across the nation who will submit audition videos on Triller (#StepUp) for an opportunity to win the largest grand prize in talent show history.

The grand prize includes a one-year major record label and management deal, an original song written by Starrah and produced by Murda Beatz with features from Quavo and Takeoff, a professional music video shoot for their hit single, professional career guidance from all four judges, and more!

Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos, along with third member Offset have scored four Billboard Hot 100 top 10 entries “Bad and Boujee” (featuring Lil Uzi Vert) (2016), MotorSport” (with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B) (2017), “Stir Fry” (2017), and “Walk It Talk It” (featuring Drake) (2018).

Murder Beatz is known for producing hits such as “Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott, “Back on Road” by Gucci Mane, “Nice for What” by Drake, “Motorsport” by Migos

Starrah has written 14 chart-toppers thus far that have reached Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Two of which went No. 1 (Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You) and 5 more peaking in the top 10. She has co-written songs such as Rihanna’s “Needed Me”, Camila Cabello – “Havana”, Maroon 5 – “Girls Like You”, The Weeknd – “Wasted Times”, Halsey – “Now or Never”, Kevin Gates’ “2 Phones, and Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds”,

Although the majority of the country remains on lockdown, social media platforms have been hosting more content than ever and the Hip-Hop community has been taking full advantage of it. During this unprecedented time of quarantine, Triller has seen a 500% increase in user engagement since COVID-19 with more than 5 million daily users expressing their creativity and posting videos attributed to their favorite songs and artists. With “Step It Up” making its debut, Triller is sure to increase its viewership even more.

We’ll have more details as they become available.