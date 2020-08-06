HHW Gaming: “Everything Is Game” In ‘NBA 2K21’s New Gameplay Trailer [Video]

We’re still currently enjoying NBA 2K20, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get hyped for NBA 2K21.

“Everything is game” in the newest gameplay trailer for NBA 2K21. In the trailer, we get to see the next installment in the no.1 basketball video game franchise in action in current-generation technology. The clip makes sure to highlight your favorite NBA superstars balling out. Names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell, Paul George, current and next-gen NBA 2K21 cover athletes Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson doing what they do best on the court.

We also get a sprinkle of Kobe Bean Bryant in action. It was revealed back in early July that he would grace the cover of both generations of NBA 2K21’s aptly-titled, Mamba Forever Edition to honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

The dunks, the fadeaways, kicks, buzzer-beaters, and emotion are all there and takes us back to a time before the arenas went dark due to COVID-19 and subsequently forcing the NBA to put its players in a protective bubble to restart the season. We can’t help but wonder if NBA 2K21 is going to feature the courts located at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World down in Orlando that is currently bringing us the professional NBA basketball we have missed dearly.

The gameplay trailer follows the announcement and release of NBA 2K21’s massive in-game soundtrack. We can only assume a trailer showing of PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay is in the works. NBA 2K21 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on September 4.

You can step into the ‘Everything is Game” gameplay trailer below.

Photo: 2K Sports / NBA 2K21