Diddy, Ray-J And Tyga Party At Cameo Miami [Photos]



Diddy, Ray-J And Tyga Party In Miami

Miami was on fire this weekend with a number celebs touching down to party.

Among them was Bad Boy head Diddy, who was spotted at Cameo with Young Money’s Tyga and singer Ray-J.

The celebrities teamed up to usher in Swishahouse singer Hazel-E’s birthday who invited Diddy’s son Quincy Brown, Jas Prince and Jo Jo Simmons to the celebration.

400Life was in the building, check out pictures below.

Diddy, Tyga

