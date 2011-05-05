Diddy, Ray-J And Tyga Party At Cameo Miami [Photos]

Diddy, Ray-J And Tyga Party In Miami
Miami was on fire this weekend with a number celebs touching down to party.
Among them was Bad Boy head Diddy, who was spotted at Cameo with Young Money’s Tyga and singer Ray-J.
The celebrities teamed up to usher in Swishahouse singer Hazel-E’s birthday who invited Diddy’s son Quincy Brown, Jas Prince and Jo Jo Simmons to the celebration.
400Life was in the building, check out pictures below.
Diddy, Tyga
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE