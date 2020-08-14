A$AP Ferg ft. Nicki Minaj & MaidenTYO “Move Ya Hips,” 2 Chainz ft. Lil Wayne “Money Maker” & More | Daily Visuals 8.13.20

We’re not sure if anyone’s seen Alex Garland’s cult classic sci-fi thriller Ex Machina, but the summary of the film was basically to never date a robotic woman because of hell hath no fury like a woman scorn, imagine a robotic one.

For those who aren’t familiar with the film, A$AP Ferg has you covered as for his visuals to the Nicki Minaj and MaidenTYO assisted “Move Ya Hips,” an unsuspecting robot perv finds himself terrorized by his mail-in robot wifey. If y’all can’t find a real woman just stick to “fleshlights” before ordering a whole robot woman, my G’s.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne meanwhile keep the latest trend of cartoon clips going as for their visuals to “Money Maker” the Southern duo find themselves animated on a football field celebrating, well, being successful. Cartoon booty shaking is… interesting.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dro, Jorja Smith, and more.

