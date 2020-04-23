A$AP Ferg “Value,” Dave East “Handsome” & More | Daily Visuals 4.22.20

A minute ago A$AP Rocky really turned heads and showed his lack of understanding when it came to racial disparities when he claimed “all lives matter” but it wasn’t until he went through his own blatantly racist ordeal overseas that he realized his skin color can and will be judged unjustly.

Luckily fellow A$AP Mobster, Ferg is a little more in-tune with the reality of the struggle the Black community has gone through and continues to in 2020. For his visuals to “Value,” the Harlem representatives uses imagery of slaves and life in the projects while showcasing the success he’s achieved to remind everyone that your environment shouldn’t define your destiny. Having his grandmother recite a poem about their ancestry and oppression was a dope touch. Props.

Keeping the vibe in Harlem, Dave East releases his latest clip to “Handsome” where DE kicks it on the ave with his peoples while sipping on some potion. Damn it, Dave! Social distancing! Shout outs to the two or three heads wearing face masks in this joint. SMH.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wale featuring Kelly Price, Kelly Rowland, and more.

A$AP FERG – “VALUE”

DAVE EAST – “HANDSOME”

WALE FT. KELLY PRICE – “SUE ME”

KELLY ROWLAND – “COFFEE”

MASEGO – “VEG OUT”

LIL POPPA – “FRONTLINE”

YUNG JB FT. JIM JONES & TAKE MONEY KO – “GO OFF”