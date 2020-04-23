CLOSE
HomeNews

A$AP Ferg “Value,” Dave East “Handsome” & More | Daily Visuals 4.22.20

A$AP Ferg looks back at how far he's come and Dave East squads up like COVD-19 ain't creeping around the corner. Today's Daily Visuals.

Dave East X Diamond Supply

Source: Diamond Supply / Diamond Supply

A minute ago A$AP Rocky really turned heads and showed his lack of understanding when it came to racial disparities when he claimed “all lives matter” but it wasn’t until he went through his own blatantly racist ordeal overseas that he realized his skin color can and will be judged unjustly.

Luckily fellow A$AP Mobster, Ferg is a little more in-tune with the reality of the struggle the Black community has gone through and continues to in 2020. For his visuals to “Value,” the Harlem representatives uses imagery of slaves and life in the projects while showcasing the success he’s achieved to remind everyone that your environment shouldn’t define your destiny. Having his grandmother recite a poem about their ancestry and oppression was a dope touch. Props.

Keeping the vibe in Harlem, Dave East releases his latest clip to “Handsome” where DE kicks it on the ave with his peoples while sipping on some potion. Damn it, Dave! Social distancing! Shout outs to the two or three heads wearing face masks in this joint. SMH.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wale featuring Kelly Price, Kelly Rowland, and more.

A$AP FERG – “VALUE”

DAVE EAST – “HANDSOME”

WALE FT. KELLY PRICE – “SUE ME”

KELLY ROWLAND – “COFFEE”

MASEGO – “VEG OUT”

LIL POPPA – “FRONTLINE”

YUNG JB FT. JIM JONES & TAKE MONEY KO – “GO OFF”

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Daily Visuals

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Close-Up Of Gun With Bullets On Table
Louisiana Rapper Bennahhunnaa Allegedly Shot In Stomach By Woman On IG Live
04.23.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close