Donald Trump Reportedly Was Told To Let A$AP Rocky Sit In Prison

A$AP Rocky and the Sweden incident that left the rapper behind bars for a month is back in the headlines after the on camera scuffle was included in the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times, the United States Embassy in Kiev official David Holmes testified that he overheard Trump on the phone with Gordon D. Sondland, American ambassador to the European Union.

Holmes confirmed that Trump spoke with Sondland about getting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct an investigation into Joe Biden; he also said that Sondland and Trump spoke about Rocky’s then-ongoing legal troubles in Sweden. Trump publicly commented that he wanted to help free Rocky, expressing disappointment in Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven’s perceived lack of action prior to the rapper’s release. In the call, as Holmes recollected, Sondland loudly told Trump that Rocky “should have pled guilty.”

In a tweet posted by Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake, Holmes stated that Sondland told the president that Rocky was “kind of f*cked there” and that he “should have pleaded guilty.”

“He recommended that the President wait until after the sentencing or it will make it worse,’ adding that that the President should ‘let him get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker-tape when he comes home.’ Ambassador Sondland further told the President that Sweden ‘should have released him on your word,’ but that ‘you can tell the Kardashians you tried.’”

With the release of the excerpt, many have attributed the discussion to the White House’s unhappy reaction to A$AP Rocky’s decline to thank Trump for his release.

As previously reported, A$AP Rocky’s legal woes began on June 30, when he was involved in a street brawl in Stockholm. On July 5, a Swedish court ruled that Rocky and two of his associates were flight risks and needed to be detained as the investigation into the incident continued. Rocky claimed he had acted in self-defense and released videos on Instagram showing that the man he hit had followed him through the streets after being warned multiple times to leave the crew alone. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, spent nearly a month in detention before being found guilty and the case ultimately closed.