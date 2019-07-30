CLOSE
HomeNews

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Sweden, Claims Self Defense

Can Pretty Flacko depend on the Swedish justice system? Fingers crossed.

Leave a comment
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

On Tuesday (July 30), A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to criminal assault in Sweden. The Harlem rapper is claiming self-defense.

According to CBS News, the trial began Tuesday in Stockholm District Court and is scheduled to run until Friday, although it is not clear if it will take that long.

Born Rakim Mayers, the rapper’s mother was present in court to support her son. Per Swedish prosecutors, Rocky and his two friends who are also facing the same charges “deliberately, together and in agreement” put hands on, Mustafa Jafari, the alleged victim, in Stockholm on June 30.

Rocky has been in custody since July 3, and Sweden has no bail system.

If convicted, Pretty Flacko faces up to two years in prison. Normally you would think if Rocky proves his case, maybe he gets off on probation. But considering the meddling of Donald Trump has done nothing to help his case and may even have been detrimental, pray for A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 items Trending NBA: JUL 13 Anthony Davis Press Conference Trending
Coon Commentator Jason Whitlock Digs At LeBron James’ Parenting Skills, Twitter Checks Struggle Pundit
07.30.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close