A$AP Rocky Charged With Criminal Assault, Faces 2 Years In Swedish Jail

A$AP Rocky has been fighting for his freedom since being jailed in Sweden after an altercation with an overzealous fan. Now, the A$AP Mob star has been charged with criminal assault and faces up to two years in jail.

A$AP Rocky has just been charged with a crime after spending weeks in a Swedish jail … prosecutors just hit him with Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm stemming from a street brawl in the country’s capital .. and if convicted he could spend 2 years behind bars.

The prosecutor said A$AP will continue to be held in jail pending a trial … and the trial date has not been set, although it could be today. A rep for the prosecutor tells TMZ the trial will be held within the next 2 weeks. The prosecutor expects the trial will last 3 days.

Two members of Rocky’s crew have also been charged with the same crime and they will also be held pending trial.

The Swedish prosecutor just boasted he had access to more information than people on the internet. He said he’s reviewed video and also talked to witnesses, and determined the claims by Rocky and his 2 crew members of self defense and provocation didn’t hold water, despite the fact the alleged victim is the one who unrelentingly harassed and attacked Rocky and his crew first.

The prosecutor in the case said in an update that he does not intend to seek the full two-year sentence but the final ruling ultimately comes down to what gets revealed in the upcoming trial.

