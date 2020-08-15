Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens,” Blueface ft. Trucarr “Outside (Remix)” & More | Daily Visuals 8.14.20

A few years ago when Machine Gun Kelly shocked the rap world and released a devastating diss track towards Eminem, it seemed like the Cleveland rapper was ready to establish himself as one of the hardest white rappers to ever step into the game. Now all this time later, MGK has decided to switch it up a bit and is carving out his own niche in a new music genre.

In his latest visuals to “Concert For Aliens,” Machine Gun Kelly continues to roll with the rock-pop sound and goes from a game show host to a music performer for a crowd filled of Aliens. This the same man that handed Slim Shady the first L of his rap career, y’all.

Back in the rap game, Blueface looks to have some fun in the sun and for his Trucarr assisted clip to “Outside (Remix)” take a gang of thick young women to have a paintball gun fight because who doesn’t want to see bare butt cheeks catch a paint bullet?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from MO3 featuring Kevin Gates, G.E.D, and more.

