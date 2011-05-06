Timbaland, Jay-Z Could Face Litigation Over “Big Pimpin” Beat

Jay-Z, Timbaland Make Be Sued Over Sample Used In “Big Pimpin”

For the second time, Jay-Z and producer Timbaland may face a lawsuit for the use of a Bollywood sample in Jigga’s UGK assisted hit, “Big Pimpin.”

On Tuesday, a judge granted the children of composer Baligh Hamdy permission to file a lawsuit against Jigga and Tim for sampling the Hamdy composed “Khosara, Khosara.”

One of Hamdy’s sons, Osama Ahmed Fahmy, has already exercised his right to file suit making a case against Shawn Carter, EMI Publishing, MTV Networks, Paramount Pictures, UMG Recordings, Warner Music and others according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Jay-Z and Timbaland obtained the rights to use the track in 1999, but not the particular licensing they needed to be able to sample, loop and rhyme over the sampled track.

That, the plaintiffs argue would have required permission from each of Hamdy’s children.

A similar lawsuit was filed by the Hamdy family in 2005 and dismissed two years later citing a mistake in the court filings.