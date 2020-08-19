The RZA & Ghostface Connect For New Social Justice Themed “Fighting For Equality”

After years of rumors and assumptions, the RZA reassured fans that his relationship with the Wu-Tang Clan was still very much intact and with that being the case (thank God!), the Ruler Zig-Zag-Zig has reconnected with Ghostface Killah to drop a new cut dedicated to social justice.

“Fighting For Equality” will be featured on the soundtrack to RZA’s forthcoming film Cut Throat City and continues the Wu’s tradition of dropping jewels and knowledge on their street cuts that’ll keep heads bopping while having the brain process.

In his verse The Abbot (RZA) makes it a point to state that the protests aren’t just for sympathy spitting, “See nothing ain’t pretty in this cutthroat city/we fight for equality, we not fighting for your pity/we fighting for the right to life, the right to liberty/the right to make it on our own, you can’t take it or give it to me.”

All these decades later and we still hear no trick knowledge coming from the Wu. That’s why we love em.

Peep the new RZA and Ghostface cut below and let us know if you’ll be bumping this the next time you take to the streets to fight for your rights.