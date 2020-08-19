Step Brothers: A Full Length Kid Cudi And Travis Scott Album Is On The Way

As the music industry gets smaller artists are seeing the power of joint efforts. Two performers from another have confirmed an LP is in the works.

As spotted on Hype Beast Travis Scott and Kid Kudi will formally be joining creative forces for a full length album. In a recent interview for a GQ cover story the Houston, Texas native revealed that the project on the way. “I feel like I’ve learned so much,” he said. “I think with this next project I’m just embodying all of the knowledge I’ve taken in and trying to make the best form of it.” The two rappers share an interesting history as Travis Scott named himself after Kid Kudi who’s real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi. They would first work together on “The Scotts” single that debuted back in April.

While there is no clear release slated for this untitled effort it seems that the two already have songs in the stash. Hype Beast interviewed producer Mike Dean earlier this year and he confirmed he had been in the studio with both of them. “We were just in the studio every day, smoking weed and hanging out. They’re a really good team —- it kind of reminds me of Watch The Throne because it was Kanye who looked up to JAY-Z as his mentor, his hero. Travis and Kid Cudi are the same because Cudi has been his real mentor, you know?”

You can read Travis’ GQ interview here.

Photo: Kevin Rawls