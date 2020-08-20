Guy Responsible For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion In Her Feet Could Face Felony Charges Soon

The varmint who was responsible for injuring Megan Thee Stallion by shooting her in both feet could finally face felony charges, prosecutors have revealed.

The Los Angeles Times reports the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is currently reviewing a potential felony charge of assault with a firearm in the investigation involving Tory Lanez. According to the publication, prosecutors are urging the Los Angeles Police Department to “further investigate the incident.”

Back in July, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was arrested on the suspicion he was carrying a concealed weapon after he was detained after he left in a vehicle that was reported to be connected to a shooting on July 12. Before things went all the way left, both Lanez and Thee Stallion was partying with Kylie Jenner, who folks on Twitter hilariously blamed for everything immediately after news of the shooting dropped.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

The fallout from the incident resulted in a petition being started calling for the deportation of Tory Lanez, who is a Canadian citizen because some people believe it is the person who shot the Houston rapper. Megan also had to deal with a bunch of people, including 50 Cent, and unfunny bozo, Jess Hilarious, making light of her traumatic experience. To his credit, the G-Unit general did apologize even though it didn’t really seem all the genuine.

In a now-deleted post, Megan Thee Stallion addressed the haters who claimed she lied about getting shot by showing the gruesome injuries she suffered as a result of the incident.

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?”

Since then, Megan is back to her hot girl summer-having ways, despite a global pandemic and is currently enjoying the success of “WAP” the senses tantalizing single she dropped with Cardi B.

We will continue to monitor this situation as details continue to come out.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz