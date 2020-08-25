HHW Premiere: Five Steez & Mordecai – A.B.S. [Video]

Jamaica is, without doubt, one of the richest cultural hubs in the world and by way of DJ Kool Herc‘s birthright and influence, responsible for the global impact of Hip-Hop music and culture. Kingston’s own Five Steez and Mordecai are adding to their ongoing legacy as leading voices via their take on traditional boom-bap with “A.B.S.” from their latest EP.

With Five Steez commanding the microphone duties with confidence, Mordecai’s head-nodding production serves as the foundation of the Jamaican duo’s signature sound, present across their latest set, HeatRockz 2.0. The EP follows the duo’s 2019 full-length Love N Art and is a direct sequel of the pair’s hard-hitting HeatRockz project from 2016.

Five doesn’t rely on the expected patois-tinged deejay hybrid style used by some Hip-Hop artists of Jamaican heritage, especially those reared stateside. Instead, Five elects to deliver his verses comfortably in the pocket with a straight-ahead, no-nonsense delivery that will directly resonate, and that presence is clearly felt throughout the expanse of “A.B.S.”

Without giving too much of the cinematic video’s plot away, allow Five Steez and Mordecai to briefly lay out their vision by way of the following press statment.

“I love action movies and we got to make one of our own right here,” says Five Steez, about the video which was shot at undisclosed locations across Kingston. Mordecai says, “We had a wild idea and Kinematix helped us bring it to life and make something unique.”

The video for “A.B.S.” was directed by Kinematix Studios (Salute to @Kavouhn).

Five Steez and Mordecai’s HeatRockz 2.0 can be found across all DSPs.

Photo: Five Steez