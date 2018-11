Big Sean – “I Do It” [Audio]

The G.O.O.D. music protege follows up to his feel good single, “My Last” with this No I.D. produced track.

You can look out for Big Sean’s debut release, Finally Famous, due on June 21.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/big-sean-i-do-it.mp3