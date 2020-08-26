HHW Gaming: EA & NFL Taking Over Tuesdays With New ‘Madden NFL 21’ Championship Series

EA and the National Football League (NFL) is looking to take advantage of the newfound interest in eSports thanks folks being home due to COVID-19.

The two entities announced a new format for the EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 Championship Series that will feature a weekly sports entertainment programming, revamped tournament offerings, and an exciting mix of celebrity, athlete, and elite Madden NFL player involvement. The announcement comes following record-breaking months of engagement and viewership as well as including the most successful Madden NFL in history with a 30 percent year-over-year increase in unique players. The announcement further supports EA Competitive Gaming Entertainment from a world-class tournament provider to an entertainment powerhouse.

“The Madden brand continues to provide a tremendous way to connect with NFL fans around the world and especially the younger demographic who are often passionate gamers,” said Rachel Hoagland, Vice President, Head of Gaming & eSports for the NFL. “We are excited about the new format for the EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 Championship Series, which should raise the stakes for competitive play and offer a new level of engagement for players, fans, and our partners.”

Starting September 15 on EA SPORTS Madden NFL Twitch channel and Madden Competitive Gaming YouTube fans can look forward to watching a slate of new shows that will air every Tuesday. San Diego Chargers’ Safety Derwin James will star in Derwin James vs. The World, which will see the NFL baller and Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament winner take on different celebrities, musical artists, or athletes over 16 weeks.

Speaking on the new show, James added:

“Fans got a taste of my skills when I won the Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament back in April, and this time, I’m back to quiet any doubters that I’m the best Madden player in the League. I’m a huge Madden fan, and I look forward to showing up every Tuesday to take on new challengers and ultimately test my skills against the season’s best Madden player.”

King of The Hill, which is a new show also coming to Tuesday evenings, will feature to NFL players face-off in parallel with two elite Madden NFL competitive players. The winner will of each matchup advances to the next week to face a new challenger.

The Madden Championship Series has also been newly formatted for players and now features a $1.4 million prize pool, which is the largest prize pool for Madden NFL. The Madden NFL 21 Club Championship (November 10 – February 5), will have players compete on the virtual football field over eight weeks, all 32 NFL teams will be represented, and matches will be played remotely from with players safely competing from home. The action will begin broadcasting starting Tuesday in October.

Open registration kicked off for the MCS kicked off on Tuesday (Aug.25) and will be live until September 28. All ages and skill levels are welcomed to compete for a chance to represent their favorite NFL franchise.

All of the action will take place in the Virtual Pizza Hut Stadium, with Pizza Hut returning as a sponsor after securing a landmark deal giving them first-ever virtual stadium naming rights in history.

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 21