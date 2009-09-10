Mary J. Blige To Receive HBA Award, Not Performing At MJ Tribute

Hip-Hop’s queen of soul will be able to add another honor to her stellar award lineup. Mary J. Blige, the nine time Grammy award singer/songwriter extraordinaire, will receive the first annual “Positively Beautiful” award during the Health & Beauty America (HBA) Global Expo. She will be deemed the honor at the expo on September 15 at New York’s Javit Center. The “Positively Beautiful” award is used to honor a person who has been a positive influence on patrons and exhibitors of the HBA expo. Her influence in music and Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now, or FFawn Foundation, helped make her the clear frontrunner for the award. The event director of the expo, Jill Birkett, sang praises to Mary and her foundation for helping women find their inner beauty:

“Mary J. Blige has influenced and inspired millions of people with her music and talent, but it is her work through FFAWN that will help women find their ‘inner beauty’ and confidence to succeed in this world.” “We are extremely proud to present Ms. Blige with the first ‘Positively Beautiful’ award and recognize the beauty of her commitment to the empowerment of disadvantaged women.”

While Mary is confirmed to receive the “Positively Beautiful” award in New York, she is not confirmed to perform at the Michael Jackson tribute concert in Vienna, Austria as previously stated. Despite Jermaine Jackson announcing that both Mary J. and Chris “The Felon” Brown were slated to hit the stage on September 26, both artists have released statements denying the claim.

A spokesman for Chris denied his involvement in the concert saying that Brown never committed and is not allowed to leave the country. A spokesperson for the singer said she would not be available due to a prior commitment with Gucci in Milan. Natalie Cole was also “confirmed” for the concert, but has since denied any involvement, saying that she may have prior engagements.