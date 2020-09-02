Bags From Bags: Cardi B Stars In New Belanciaga Campaign In New Billboard

Cardi B has added yet another notch on her already decorated belt. She is now the face of an international luxury clothing brand.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bronx Bombshell has just secured a bag of a lifetime; literally and figuratively. On Monday, September 1 she announced that she has inked a deal with Balenciaga via her social media channels. “Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!” she wrote. The visual finds the “WAP” rapper laying on the grass wearing a sultry navy blue dress. She is surrounded by yellow and green items and a white clutch purse adorned with black studs.

This partnership is noteworthy considering the fashion house recently secured the number two spot on The Lyst Index’s “Q1 2020 Hottest Brands” report right behind Virgil Abloh’s Off-White. Additionally Belcalis has often praised the label throughout her career including a clever mention on her smash hit “I Like It” (“I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks).

You can see the advertisement below.

Photo: Prince Williams