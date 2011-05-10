Chris Brown And Joe Budden Go At It On Twitter; Maino Chimes In

Joe Budden & Chris Brown Clash, “Pump Pump Pump It Up!”
For some reason, Joe Budden’s sarcastic tweet was perceived as a jab by R&B sensation, Chris Brown.
“if i cared about being in any1’s good graces, i’d be working on my Michael Jackson tribute as we speak …..,” Budden tweeted.
The social network has been the scene of many star wars since its inception but this one ended before it got started with a light attack on Joe’s career from Chris, and an apology from the Slaughterhouse emcee.
“So I’m guessing this person thinks he’s mature by making references to me becuz of his mistakes! #pumppumppumpitup,” Brown tweeted.
Joe is known for getting into a fair share of rap battles but this seemed to be a fight he had no interest in starting as he responded, “@chrisbrown i’m a fan my n*gga … & my sarcasm was more so geared towards ignorant fans, my bad if i offended u.,”
Rapper, Maino wasn’t too happy about Joe retracting his statement and voiced his opinion on the matter.
