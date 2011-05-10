Gucci Mane Getting Out Of Jail In June

Gucci Mane To Be Out Of Jail 15 Months Early

Radric “Gucci Mane” Davis, appeared in a Fulton County courtroom Monday and received the news that an expected 17 month prison sentence for probation violation was going to be cut down to 45 days.

So we should see the man with the ice cream tattoo on the streets by the end of June according to his lawyer, Mark Issa.



