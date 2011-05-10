CLOSE
Gucci Mane Getting Out Of Jail In June

 Gucci Mane To Be Out Of Jail 15 Months Early

 Radric “Gucci Mane” Davis, appeared in a Fulton County courtroom Monday and received the news that an expected 17 month prison sentence for probation violation was going to be cut down to 45 days.

So we should see the man with the ice cream tattoo on the streets by the end of June according to his lawyer, Mark Issa.

