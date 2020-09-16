Hate It Or Love It: 50 Cent Inks Deal With Starz To Develop Female Sports Agent, Hip-Hop Anthology Drama Series

If there’s one thing 50 Cent knows how to do, it’s creating quality television for the culture. We know it, and Starz knows it, too.

That’s why the network announced their new deal with the Queens rapper to develop two original scripted series for our screens.

Fif will develop both series as an executive producer through his G-Unit Film and Television imprint under his exclusive four-year deal with the premium network.

The first project follows the successful climb of a young, ambitious Black woman breaking through the obstacles of the highly competitive and male-dominated world of sports agents. The show might have the makings of being an instant hit with “Snowfall” and “Raising Kanan” script genius Tash Grey attached as executive producer and writer.

And get this. The story is inspired by the life of attorney and sports agent Nicole Lynn, who made her mark as the first Black woman to represent a top 3 NFL draft pick. As a University of Oklahoma alumn, the rising star earned her Bachelors Degree in Business Management and Doctor of Law (J.D.) with honors before trading her Wall Street job for the competitive world of sports at 26-years-old.

Lynn currently represents NFL players, softball players, music artists, and soon will make way to dominate the NBA now that she’s received her certification earlier this year. As a matter of fact, she still actively practices law while juggling her dream job in sports.

The second project taps screenwriter Abdul Williams to executive produce “Moment in Time: The Massacre,” the seasonal anthology series exploring the true stories behind Hip-Hop’s most iconic moments and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes. Williams is an NAACP Image Award-winning writer whose work captivated fans with BET hit series “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story” a few years back.

The first subject kicking off the season examines how 50 Cent and The Game’s feud snowballed into a street war between his group G-Unit and former record executive Jimmy Henchman. After catching a bunch of L’s trying to overturn his convictions, the disgraced promotor is currently serving a couple of life sentences in prison for drugs, guns, murder-for-hire charges. The other stories rumored to be told in the series include Tekashi 69, Snoop Dogg’s murder trial, and the rise of NBA street legend Rafer “Skip To My Lou” Alston.

Fif alreaduy has his hands in a couple of developments including the BMF series and a T.I. partnered docuseries exploring the journey of an N.Y.P.D. detective’s life as the department’s first Hip-Hop cop.