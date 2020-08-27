T.I. And 50 Cent Team Up For Show Based On Derrick Parker’s ‘Hip-Hop Cop’ Book

Even though T.I. and 50 Cent were not seeing eye to eye on their discographies the two will indeed be paired in a different capacity. The MC’s will be working on a series about how Rap became a focus for the NYPD.

As spotted on Variety a new show is in the works based on the life of Derrick Parker. Titled Twenty Four Seven the project will bring the former lawman’s career to life all thanks to the Clifford and Curtis. For those not in the know Parker was the first police officer from the Big Apple who was specifically assigned to keep tabs on Hip-Hop artists. He would go on to retire from the squad and release his biography in 2006.

According to the report Dallas Jackson is slotted as a writer. 50 Cent will serve as an executive producer through his G-Unit Film & Television brand. T.I. will also executive produce via Grand Hustle Entertainment. Twenty Four Seven will air on CBS. Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First “Hip-Hop Cop” would detail his personal life, his life as an N.Y.P.D. Detective and Rap Intelligence Officer and how it all collided together, making him the nation’s leading “Go-to-Guy” concerning rap-related crimes and mysteries.

Photo: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital