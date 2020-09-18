Judge Hands Nicki Minaj A Small Win In Tracy Chapman Copyright Case

The copyright infringement case that Tracy Chapman hit Nicki Minaj with has been going on for quite some time now and while it may have seemed like a solid case to some, a judge just handed the Barbs a small victory in the court of law.

Vulture is reporting that Judge Virginia A. Phillips ruled that the Queen rapper did not commit copyright infringement when she sampled Chapman’s song “Baby Can I Hold You” on her unreleased cut “Sorry.” Though Nicki never had permission to sample the song and record it, the judge overseeing the case felt that since clearance was never sought nor the song ever officially released, there was no wrongdoing and ruling in favor of Chapman would potentially harm future music from even being experimented on.

“Artists usually experiment with works before seeking licenses from rights holders and rights holders typically ask to see a proposed work before approving a license,” wrote Phillips in her decision. “A ruling uprooting these common practices would limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry.”

Sounds about right.

Though “Sorry” never actually debuted, Funk Master Flex did play the cut and found himself roped into the drama for his role in the songs exposure. Chapman did not appreciate the move and took Nicki to court for the unintended leak.

Now it’s beginning to look like Tracy Chapman would’ve been better off getting some sampling paper as her attempt to get that copyright infringement money seems to be fading fast.