Beyonce Talks New Album “4”, Managing Herself [Photo]

Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Talks Managing Herself

Beyonce recently sat down with Billboard magazine and spoke on a number of topics including her upcoming album 4, her decision to remove her father as her manager and new role in a Clint Eastwood film.

The songstress who will receive Billboard’s Millennium Award May 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, tells the mag that she chose the title “4” for her lates project for a number of reasons, because it’s her fourth album, a reminder of her mother’s birthday and her wedding date.

“We all have special numbers in our lives, and 4 is that for me. It’s the day I was born. My mother’s birthday, and a lot of my friends’ birthdays, are on the fourth; April 4 is my wedding date.”



B also made sure to clarify that there were no hard feelings between herself and her father after she parted ways with him in management.

According to Beyonce it’s just part of growing up and despite reports that Jay-Z’s now in charge of her career, insists that she’s a one-woman show.

“It’s not that anything bad happened between us. My family has my support always, and they support me, but when you’ve been working with the same people for 15 years, it’s natural to eventually have your own ideas. I believe that parents prepare their kids for the moment that they’re on their own: at this point, I’m taking everything my dad and my mother have taught me, and I’m able to do things my way. We were at a point where we’d learned so much from each other, and now it’s exciting for me to do this on my own and hire my own team. I’ve started managing myself.”



The “Who Run The World (Girls)” song maker also spoke on her upcoming role in Clint Eastwood’s remake of “A Star is Born.

“It’s a dream come true; I’m still in shock that it’s really going to happen. Clint Eastwood is clearly the absolute best, and I’m so honored and humbled. I was in no rush to do another movie unless it was the right film, and I didn’t even want to touch “A Star is Born” unless it was with him. I actually learned that this project was in existence, and kind of claimed it. I want to get to work right now!”



The Billboard music awards will broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST May 22.



