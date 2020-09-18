Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH Playlist – 9.18.20

Peace to the Hip-Hop Wired nation! We’re back with our latest update to CRT FRSH, the playlist where we do our best to highlight the veterans, up and comers, and those on the cusp across the entire Hip-Hop music ecosystem.

With our (sometimes) bi-weekly schedule thrown off, we’ve decided to beef up today’s playlist to 30 instead of our usual 25 tracks. This week, we have new heat from Chief Keef, Mike WiLL Made-It, Planet Asia, The Lox, Fivio Foreign, Conway The Machine, Big Sean, Fly Anakin, Lil Tecca, Smoke DZA and so many more.

The purpose of the playlist is to give the mainstream and underground equal shine, and we hope that at the very least that’s documented below.

Enjoy the 9.18.20 update to CRT FRSH and be sure to subscribe so you can be in the know next time we update.

Photo: Getty