CLOSE
HomeNews

Prime Time: Deion Sanders Has Been Tapped To Be A College Head Coach

The hall of famer is back.

DirecTV&apos;s 8th Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

It seems one of the greatest talents ever to step onto a football field is taking his talents to the NCAA. Rumor has it Deion Sanders will be a head coach within a matter of days.

As spotted on NewJersey.com the former gridiron great might be taking some student athletes under his wing in 2020. According to The Spun the former Atlanta Hawk will be taking reigns over Jackson State University located in Jackson, Mississippi. Last year the JSU Tigers had a losing season with a 4-8 record. Even though the move is still in the works all signs pointing to the institution welcoming Neon Deion in with open arms.

If the whispers are indeed true this would be his first time taking on a staff role. Sanders previously held a seat on as an analyst on The NFL Network since his retirement in 2005. Additionally the job would seemingly bring a much needed spotlight back to HBCU sports.

While the Fort Meyers, Florida native has yet to confirm or deny the story it is being reported by several news outlets that the formal announcement will be made on Monday, September 21.

Photo:

college football , deion sanders , NCAA Football

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
10 itemsDemocratic Presidential Candidates Participate In First Debate Of 2020 Election Over Two Nights
Right Things Are Right: Michael Steele Thinks Anti-Maskers Are Dumb Asses
09.17.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close