Eve Admits Her Wild Party Habits Caused Her Sitcom To Be Canceled

At the highest point of Eve’s career, she ambitiously juggled a self-titled sitcom on UPN that became a popular weekly fix in Black households but was ultimately pulled off-air due to low ratings. Looking back at it now, the “Pitbull in a skirt” regretfully admits she is the main one to blame for the show’s failure.

The rap star explained during an episode of “Uncensored” how she struggled to shake the lure of nightlife while simultaneously keeping up with the rigors of filming a television series.

“Having my own sitcom was everything. It was pressure, it was fun, it was stressful. It was amazing. I was the youngest at the time, of the cast. And a lot of them were just getting married, just having babies or just buying their first house. I was still going to the club trying to get to set at 9 a.m. Trying to get to a table read, which was—don’t do that, ever.

It took me a minute to figure out that rhythm because I had always been on tour, all my life, pretty much, up until that point. I think for me to offset some of that, I was still trying to hang out at night. Which was not good.

When the show ended, it was definitely heartbreaking because at that time, we had done three seasons and we were family at this point. I do believe a lot of it had to do with the fact that I was trying to straddle both sides of my life, still trying to hold on to kind of hanging out. And I was late a lot. That’s not cool. I do think a lot of it had to do with my actions at that time.

And I do think about it sometimes. When I look back on it, I’m like, wow. I don’t believe in regrets but that is one time in my life where I wish I would have taken it a little more seriously than I did.”

Think about it. There was a time in the early 2000s when Eve had the entertainment industry on lock. Coming off of the epic run the Ruff Ryders had from their joint cross-country tour with Cash Money, the Philly native found herself watching her 2001 sophomore platinum-selling album Scorpion catapult to the top of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop charts. There was no escaping the radio plays of “Who’s That Girl?” and the Gwen Stefani assisted “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” mega singles.

On the other end of her popularity, fans would go to movie theaters to watch her play a sassy Terri Jones yelling about her missing apple juice in Barbershop in one project while crossing-over to a new audience as a cameo in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle in another. Now, throw in having her own television show at the height of her youth and popularity and you can piece together what that type of mayhem looked like.

Catch Eve’s episode of ‘Uncensored” this Sunday at 10/9c only on TV One.