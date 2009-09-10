T.I. and Chris Brown To Star In “Takers”

Although on lockdown, “The King Of The South” has no plans of slowing down and keeping his name ringing in the ears of the masses. T.I. is set to star in the film Takers alongside Matt Dillon, Chris Brown and Idris Elba. The film is a crime thriller about a Los Angles detective that is on the verge of diffusing a plan made by thieves who are trying to carry out a $20 million heist.

Takers is set to theatres on January 8th. Originally titled Bone Deep, T.I. is also serving as one of the executive producers of the film. Here’s the poster for the upcoming film.

Click to enlarge.