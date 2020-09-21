HHW Gaming: Sony Apologizes For PS5 Pre-Order Madness, Promises More Consoles Will Be Available

Many gamers were BIG MAD (including this writer) because they couldn’t secure a PS5. Sony is taking full responsibility and apologizing.

Following Sony’s epic reveal (Sept.16) of the PS5’s price, release date, and games we can look forward to playing on the next-generation console, the company announced that pre-order’s would begin the following day (Sept.17). Too bad retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop didn’t get that message deciding to drop pre-order links, surprising gamers everywhere. Amazon decided to wait a bit later before it opened up its site to pre-orders and technically did wait till the 17th dropping its link at the stroke of midnight.

The surprise drop, which Sony did promise would not be the case, sparked mass hysteria online as video game enthusiasts scrambled to pre-order either the $499 base console or the $399 digital edition of the PS5. As you can imagine, both sold out quicker than a pair of ugly ass YEEZY sneakers. Even the ridiculously bundles that GameStop was offer flew off the digital shelves.

Securing a pre-order also wasn’t a guarantee with Amazon telling customers not to expect their PS5s to be delivered on time, according to Gizmodo. Digital Trends reported that a spokesperson for Walmart announced that chains “has decided not to proceed with the planned store pre-order to control store traffic and keep our customers safe and socially distanced.”

Gamers quickly called out Sony, while others shifted the blame onto retailers for jumping the gun so early and not giving customers a heads up. Regardless, Sony is stepping up to the plate and is acknowledging that it effed up big time and is saying our bad when it comes to the whole pre-order situation. The company dropped its apology on the official PlayStation Twitter account, stating the process “could have been a lot smoother.” Sony also promised that more console will become available “over the next few days.”

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020

This news comes on the heels of Microsoft’s more coordinated pre-order launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting September 22nd, with stores promising not to jump the gun and honor the 11 am eastern start time. BUT that doesn’t guarantee that there won’t be any hiccups either.

🎮 Pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting on September 22 🎮 Xbox All Access pre-orders will also begin 🎮 It's all finally happening Get your exact local start time and participating retailers here: https://t.co/J0aD6zo9C5 pic.twitter.com/eXoti60WDg — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

Microsoft also made a major announcement on Monday 9Sept.21) that it pulled up the brinks truck and dropped $7.5 billion for Bethesda Studios, which now make its major titles like Doom, Fallout, Prey, and more launch titles on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Today is a special day… We are THRILLED to welcome the talented teams and beloved game franchises of @Bethesda to Team Xbox! Read the full announce from @XboxP3: https://t.co/Jn0HcTJ9Mi pic.twitter.com/iQVutgT6zq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 21, 2020

If there is any silver lining Sony can take out of this situation, the company saw first hand that despite a pandemic, the demand for the PS5 is exceptionally high, so it would be in its best interest to get consoles into the hands of those that one as soon as possible.

Photo: Sony / PlayStation